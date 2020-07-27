WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - Piper Superintendent Jessica Dain says they knew the announcement from Wyandotte County was coming.

“We have made that decision with them right in lockstep with them. They have been absolutely amazing to work with. Again, they really see this as a community solution,” Dain said.

The district is offering two choices: online and hybrid. Either way, there are major changes ahead.

“We’re going to have to keep an eye on it because this may work perfectly well for John, but it may not work very well for Susie, so we’re going to have to rely on parents, teachers, everyone. It’s going to be a community thing,” one school board member said.

Piper’s Superintendent says contact with teachers won’t be lost online.

“Remote students no matter what will have contact with at least one teacher every single day. That is in the hybrid version and the remote version,” Dain said.

There is one aspect staying the same- attendance.

“We will be literally taking role every time students move into a new section at the secondary level. The attendance policy for onsite learning will align with remote learning as well,” Dain said.

Elementary and pre-k students in Piper who opt for hybrid learning will only be online one day a week, on Friday’s.

6th through 12th graders will be in the building at least one day a week and stay in the same classroom all day. Teachers will be the ones traveling.

This is a mandate from the Wyandotte County Health Department. Also, on the list, masks, hand sanitizer, social distancing, increased time outside and 50% less kids in available spaces.

“On the four days our elementary students are in session they may be at Piper High School, Piper Middle School. All of the buildings we have ready for students we will be utilizing to provide those social distance guidelines in order to get them back to school,” Dain said.

Students could be learning math in an open gym or social studies in the library. It all depends on the number of students in each learning model.

There will be a survey going out to parents Tuesday. They will pick the learning model for their students- hybrid or completely online.

Below is the full Piper School District, "Return to Learning" plan.