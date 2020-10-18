PECULIAR, MO (KCTv) -- A teacher at Peculiar Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said Sunday evening.
The Raymore-Peculiar School District said the Cass County Health Department and district administrators have conducted contact tracing, so people who were potentially exposed and need to quarantine have been notified.
They urge all families to continue "the practice of healthy behaviors," which includes wearing masks, staying home when sick, washing hands often, and avoiding touching one's eyes, nose, or mouth.
No other information is available at this time.
