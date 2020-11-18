KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Park Hill School District announced Wednesday they are moving to a distance learning model.
The entire district, preschool through 12th grade, will move to distance learning from Monday, November 30, through Friday, December 11.
“Both because of the health risk to our students and staff and because of the increasing issues we’re having with staffing, we will be moving to distance learning for the entire district,” the district said.
The district went on to say of the 61 new cases this week, 24 were in the elementary schools and at Gerner, and the district has seen these same kinds of numbers in younger grades over the last few weeks.
“The resulting quarantines are helping to keep our students and staff safe, but they are making it difficult to staff our classrooms and our schools and to maintain our high standards for teaching and learning in Park Hill. Our efforts to hire good candidates as substitutes are starting to work, so we are hopeful that we will have more of these people on board by December 14, when our in-person learners are scheduled to return,” the district said.
