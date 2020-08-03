KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Park Hill School District is holding a special board meeting Monday evening discussing a flex-hybrid option.
The district already decided to delay the start of school until September 8. Monday’s meeting is to discuss the hybrid option.
When school starts, students that have chosen to return to the classroom will be in “split mode.” Preschool through fifth grade would be in the classroom and 6th through 12th would be on a hybrid program, a mix of classroom and virtual learning.
The meeting started at 4 p.m. Monday. No one showed up for public comment, but parents did email their concerns, which were read aloud at the meeting.
Some parents say they don’t want the hybrid option at all, they want 100% in-class. Some believe kids 10 and up can spread the coronavirus, so 4th grade should be included in the hybrid model.
Parents who chose online learning are asking to change their selection because the hybrid option wasn’t offered when they made their decision a few days ago. It was only 100% in class or online.
“I think you do online, it’s better, it’s safer, but it looks like all the kids grades will be dropped and I don’t know, they have to figure out a way if they do online for students will do better,” parent Chau Dang said.
“It’s scary, but it’s scary both ways. You see kids that need that classroom routine and activity and to be with their friends and they’re not getting that, but at the same time you want them to be safe, so it’s kind of like a what is the right decision,” parent Caroline Ward said.
The school board is reviewing a 60-slide presentation before they vote on changing the academic calendar and an agreement with the teacher’s union.
