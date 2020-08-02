KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in the metro, schools in the Northland may be tweaking their plans to go back to school.
On Monday, the Park Hill School Board will meet to vote on a hybrid plan one that will have the older kids in the district spending additional time out of the classroom.
Caroline Ward is a nurse and a mother. Like so many other parents, going back to school safely has been top of mind for her.
“It’s very scary,” she said. “I think the hybrid style is kind of the smarter way for me to at least say, ‘OK, I’m putting her back in the classroom but we’re being safer about it.”
That’s exactly the option the Park Hill School Board will be voting on tomorrow.
Here’s what it would mean:
• When school starts on Sept. 8, students who have chosen to return to the classroom will be in “split mode.”
• Preschool through 5th Grade would be in the classroom, and 6th through 12th would be on a hybrid program that’s a mix of classroom and virtual learning.
Other districts in the northland may be looking into adjusting as well. Liberty Schools will have a discussion on the topic this week.
It’s something *students are already thinking about.
Tiffany Dang is a senior and said, “Honestly, I’d like to be face-to-face. That way I’m getting more information, I can ask questions easily. But, virtually it’s safer for other people.”
Chau Dang spent Sunday teaching Tiffany how to drive. He said he’s excited for this year and for his daughter, but doesn’t want do anything to jeopardize her health.
“I know education is important, but their health is more important than that I think,” he said.
Something all parents can agree on? Nothing is more important than their health.
