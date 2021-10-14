KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the Park Hill Board of Education voted to extend the mask mandate through the end of the second quarter.
That means the mask mandate will be in place until Dec. 22.
Tammy Saylor, Director of Health Services, provided an update to the board regarding COVID.
Here is what a release from the district says:
"Saylor shared that positive COVID cases in our district have decreased, but they are still higher than community cases. We do not quarantine people who are exposed to COVID if, at the time of exposure, they were fully vaccinated, properly wearing a mask and exposed to someone who was also properly wearing a mask, or COVID positive in the last three months. We have not had to quarantine a majority of our exposures because of our masking guidelines.
If this decision impacts your choice for whether your child is in an in-person or online learning mode, please contact the office of Online and Educational Programs at 816-359-6687. The window for students in grades K-8 to switch learning modes is October 15-22. High school students may switch learning modes following the Board of Education's next mask mandate decision in December."
