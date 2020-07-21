KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Hickman Mills School District is one of the many that are taking Mayor Lucas and Dr. Archer’s recommendations to heart.

The city says it wants to make a cohesive, regional approach when reopening schools. Just last week, Kansas Governor Laura Kelley announced schools will not reopen until after Labor Day, now the same is being recommended on the other side of the state line.

Lucas is recommending however, if districts choose to start school, it happens no later than September 8th. Both Dr. Archer and Mayor Lucas stated the risk of infection increases with age.

Mayor Lucas pointed out this is not a mandate, but a recommendation, which differs from Kansas. It’s also not a recommendation he takes lightly.

“We are trying our best to handle what is a very difficult situation for our city, our community and our country. I’m not leaving this press conference thinking boy we’ve taken care of it because I absolutely do worry about the fact that there’s going to be a 6-year-old in KC whose parent may continue to go to school. And, if that 6-year-old is not in a classroom what might that mean for their education? That pains me greatly,” Mayor Lucas said.

“Part of this issue of delaying some of this opening until after Labor Day will give us a better sense of where is this outbreak going. Is it slowing down? Is it dropping back again? Or, is it continuing at the rate we’ve been seeing,” KCMO Health Director Dr. Archer said.

KCTV5 News spoke with the Superintendent of the Hickman Mills School District over Zoom Tuesday afternoon. He says while there won’t be children out on the playground before that date, they’ve worked hard to prepare for virtual learning to potentially start before September 7th.

“We may be in such a situation we are ready to go and maybe start virtual or whatever. The situation is without a need for those days, but certainly that is a great cushion now that we have that strategy to employ if we need,” Hickman Mills Superintendent Yaw Obeng said. “It’s great to feel that they are looking at the same data we’re looking at. And, they have the same assumptions in terms of what the needs are within the community and when we make a decision it will be supported by our local leaders as well as our community.”

Parents and teachers have been weighing in on the city’s recommendation. KCTV5 News asked parents and teachers on Twitter how they feel about a possible delay in the start of the year, this is what they had to say.

Most if not all parents will pull their kids from school once we are notified of a a COVID case. It’s not only the kid being infected, there are the grandparents at home and others who may be high risk. I don’t think schools will be open for long. — Thus Spoke Zarathustra (@pnf_phytrade) July 21, 2020

This viewer says parents will pull their kids from school if they hear of a positive coronavirus case. They don’t think school buildings will be open for a while.

Good idea to delay. Virtual learning absolutely will not work for my special needs child. The alternative for us is homeschooling which means becoming a one income household. Not a viable long term solution either — Jami (@mrsg_plus3) July 21, 2020

Many parents brought up the importance of in-person learning for their students with different learning abilities. Jami says delaying the start is okay, but her child cannot learn from home.

I think it is delaying the inevitable. Outbreaks of COVID are going to happen because of parents, students, faculty who don't follow safety mandates and recommendations. — Kiara Watts - @adoskansascity (@kiarawatts08) July 21, 2020

Kiara Watts says moving back the start date is delaying the inevitable. She believes people will not follow health and safety guidelines if they return to brick-and-mortar schools.

Needs of the students outweigh the risk of the virus. Give parents options of virtual or in school. Prior to vaccines we sent kids to school with much more dangerous diseases than Covid. Let teachers do their jobs. — Matthew Pyle (@coach_pyle) July 21, 2020

This viewer says the needs of the kids outweigh the risk of the virus. He says parents should choose if their kids learn online or in schools.

One KCTV5 News viewer reached out saying they want to know a plan, whatever it is, so they can make arrangements for their kids. Mayor Lucas addressed this concern Tuesday saying employers should give people greater family medical leave act rights.

“We would also ask KC businesses and KC employers who have been very kind to their employees for the most part throughout this pandemic to continue for several extra weeks to address these very important concerns for families in our city,” Mayor Lucas said.

Center School District says it’s working with its calendar committee and COVID-19 task force to determine their next steps.

Liberty Public Schools sent parents and guardians an email Tuesday afternoon stating they don't have anything new to share at this time.

LPS Families, As you may have seen in the local news this morning, the Kansas City Health Department and Mayor's office held a joint press conference that provided recommendations for safely reopening metro schools for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. As part of the information presented, it was recommended that districts begin the school year following the Labor Day holiday. While we do not have anything new to share at this time with regard to changes to our current academic calendar or Return to Learn plans, please know that we will remain in contact with Clay County and KCMO health officials, with the focus of health and safety of students and staff as our top priority. Our LPS Reentry Task Force and Department of Innovation and Learning continue the work of providing our students, staff, and families with the best educational opportunities in a safe and healthy environment this fall. We remain committed to providing you with regular updates, as things continue to evolve. As always, thank you for your continued support of Liberty Public Schools! Office of Communications Liberty Public Schools

Kansas City Public Schools also sent KCTV5 News a statement saying they have acknowledged the recommendation and will have more to share next week.