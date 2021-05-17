JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- With just eight days left in the semester, parents in the Shawnee Mission School District are hoping they can persuade the board to drop mask requirements. Other districts in the area have slowly started to roll back their restrictions, including Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit and Oak Grove.
“I don’t understand it,” said former SMSD teacher Al Frisby. “I’m going to call my daughter and complain so she can complain. It’s ridiculous."
Frisby’s grandchildren go to school in Lee’s Summit where there is no longer a mask requirement in schools. KCK schools announced this morning it will require masks through July.
Despite masks not being on the agenda, parents are pushing for changes.
“We don’t know if there will be decisions today, but we do hope that they do realize how many people do feel like us and that we don’t want masks on our children, especially next year,” said Angela Gantzer who is a mother of a student with special needs.
The CDC says vaccinated people can ditch masks in most situations, but when it comes to schools they say masks are still the best option.
Kansas Representative Jerry Stogsdill, D- District 21, says the district should be focused on getting through this school year before making changes.
“I think when the time is ready for all those restrictions to be lifted I think they’ll do it in a heartbeat,” Stogsdill said. “Everybody wants to go back to school the way we were normally. Hopefully this fall we’ll be back to some semblance of normality.”
The next board meeting is on June 14th. KCTV 5 will continue to watch for any changes with mask guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.