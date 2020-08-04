OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Parents and kids all over the area are holding their breath, hoping fall sports will go on as scheduled, but one district has already put a hold on summer workouts.
Rick Moore's sons, including quarterback Weston Moore, had been preparing for the upcoming football season until Tuesday morning, when the Shawnee Mission School District announced that all sports conditioning and training was suspended until August 17, when school practices officially begin.
"They go to the workouts all summer. They've been building their bodies up, they've been doing whatever it takes. I've been really proud of them for doing that," Moore said. "I knew Shawnee Mission West had been curtailing it. There's been some virus around that program a bit."
The decision affects thousands of kids playing sports at five district high schools.
Conducting summer workouts during this pandemic has been a challenge, Shawnee Mission West coach Tim Callahan explained.
“We're missing kids, I don't know if they're on vacation, I don't know if they tested,” Callahan said. “I don't ask, and nobody tells me either."
Like hundreds of thousands of parents here in the Kansas City area, Moore hopes his kids will be able to play sports this fall.
"Look, they've been playing together since first grade. One's a quarterback and one's a wide receiver, and I want to see a catch,” he said. “It would be blow for them not to be able to play."
Still, Moore understands and supports the decision to suspend workouts, noting that, "sometimes things are bigger than yourself, so this is a big deal."
Players, coaches and parents hope that by stopping now, they'll be able to get back on the field this fall. The suspension by the Shawnee Mission School District applies to all fall sports and marching band activities.
