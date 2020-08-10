OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) - Two students at Ottawa University are quarantined off campus after testing positive for the coronavirus. The school tested all 787 students before classes began.
The first day of classes at Ottawa University is happening two weeks earlier than usual. That’s to eliminate fall break so when students go home for Thanksgiving, they don’t come back until the spring semester.
But that’s not the only thing different about this year.
“This is a challenging time for pretty much everyone. Lots of uncertainties. We’ve done the best we can,” Ottawa University President Reggies Wenyaka said.
Wenyka says the county health department is working closely with the school.
“They are testing every kid on this campus. That was a pretty easy thing for us to do, which is not so easy for maybe some universities that are considerably bigger than us,” Wenyaka said.
Other safety protocols include a mask requirement and daily student screening complete with a temperature check and a bracelet to prove you’ve been screened. The color of the bracelet will change daily and will be required to enter any classroom or public space.
Professors will socially distance from students as much as possible and sanitize surfaces daily.
“I didn’t think I’d be coming in my freshman year and having to wear a mask and family couldn’t come visit me. So it’s definitely a lot different than I thought it was going to be,” freshman from Wakefield, Kansas Jack Krueger said.
Krueger lives on campus and is on the track team.
“A lot of what we’re doing in track is just up in the air. We really don’t know what’s going on,” Krueger said.
Like many of his classmates, he’s just excited to be on campus. But for Michelle Amezcua, it is also scary.
“It’s pretty scary, freshman from Houston, Texas Michelle Amezcua said.
Amezcua was recruited to play softball for the Ottawa Braves.
“As I know of now, we should be able to play in the spring. Workouts, they’ll wash our clothes after every little thing. Pretty good though because I don’t have to wash,” Amezcua said.
Amezcua has never been so far from her family and in the age of masks, she says making new friends has been a bit of a challenge.
“It makes it hard. So, I’m like hi what’s your name, but then I’m like oh this person looks like you and has the same mask, which one is which? And I’m like ugh,” Amezcua said.
But she’s glad the mask mandate and other safety protocols are in place.
“I don’t want this virus to disrupt an already disrupted schedule and cage dreams and hopes,” Wenyaka said.
Students from out of the country or from states on Kansas’s mandatory quarantine list arrived back in July to make sure their quarantine was over by the first day of class Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.