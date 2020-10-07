KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)- Early childhood education centers like Operation Breakthrough are struggling to find substitutes. There was a job fair Wednesday, but teachers say schools need to get creative if they’re going to fill those positions. But teachers say schools are going to have to get creative in getting more people to apply.

Operation Breakthrough never fully closed during the pandemic. In fact, they’re still serving as a place where children can do their online coursework for school with help and supervision from a teacher.

“For us, it is super critical for us to stay open. We really have to have staff,” Operation Breakthrough CEO Mary Esselman said.

Esselman says they need subs for the infants and toddlers in pre-K programs and for the older students in their supplemental learning programs.

“What we are looking for are individuals who can step in when a teacher is absent or individuals that can just step into her room to provide that extra support for kids who need one-on-one instruction or help,” Esselman said.

Due to health precautions, they can’t combine classes when someone calls in sick. And they need employees to stay home if they do feel ill. It’s the same predicament most area school districts are facing.

“Across Missouri, substitutes are a problem, finding good substitutes,” Kansas City Federation of Teachers and School Personnel President Andrea Flinders said.

Flinders says the substitute teacher pool was small before the pandemic. She says hiring bonuses might help incentivize people to apply.

“Higher pay would also be helpful. And I think district budgets are definitely strange right now across the state so that is something that almost needs to be legislated. It has to be part of the budget,” Flinders said.

Flinders also says districts could consider having administrative staff fill-in as subs in the classroom when needed. The state of Missouri recently relaxed their guidelines on who qualifies to substitute teach, but Flinders thinks struggles will continue all year.

Kansas City Public Schools is hiring a full-time substitute for every school campus. They hope to have all those positions filled by the time in-person learning continues which could happen sometime in November.

Operation Breakthrough is hosting a job fair Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. They are located at 3036 Troost Avenue, Corita's Place (building on the westside of Troost: street level entrance)

You can submit your application by clicking here.