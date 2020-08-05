KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Kansas City metropolitan area added nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and positive test rates continue to edge up.
In a one-on-one interview with KCTV5 News, Kansas City Health Director Dr. Rex Archer covered a wide range of issues regarding the city’s response to the pandemic, and he was very direct in his response to the outcome of the growing number of cases - if things don’t improve, it will impact not only schools, but also how the city can test the general population.
Keys to Success—testing and tracing
To Archer, returning to “normal” is dependent on two major factors, testing and contact tracing.
Currently, he said, KC residents might be able to get a test, but the turn-around time for results can be from five to nine days.
That kind of delay causes a domino effect, Archer explained, saying when patients don’t get test results quickly, teams can’t do contact tracing. People who may need to quarantine don’t realize the danger, then contract tracing falls apart and the virus spreads.
Back to school—or not back to school?
Those kinds of delays and fear of spread are most concerning for parents getting ready for the school year.
Archer told KCTV5 News that his vote was to not even open high schools, but superintendents were insistent.
“The advantage to many students of at least getting to know their teacher in person would be helpful, even if they had to go to just virtual. So, I kind of acquiesced and I said, ‘Give it a try.’ I want to make it clear I’m not convinced,” he said. “In fact, I would be surprised if any high school makes it all fall without having to go to virtual. That’s where we are seeing the outbreak and the evidence. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
Archer believes high school sports will be the tipping point, forcing the schools to close. He said is it most important to keep the elementary schools open because young students don’t learn as well virtually.
Show me the money
Kansas City schools fall into three counties, Clay, Jackson and Platte. Those counties all received CARES Act money from the federal government to fund the health department during the pandemic.
The city itself did not receive federal funds, but the expectation was counties would share. Archer said that while that has been the case for two of the counties, one is holding out on sharing the wealth.
“We have a problem. We have funds from Clay County, and now getting from Jackson County. We haven’t gotten any from Platte County at all,” he told KCTV5 News. “Those schools won’t be high on our priority list because the commissioners haven’t given us any money to support the schools.”
Almost all Park Hill School District schools are in Kansas City. It was suggested that Platte County Health Department would handle contact tracing for the schools.
KCTV5 News found out they have 13 contact tracers in the county, which has 104,000 residents.
KCTV5 News has reached out to the Platte County commissioners for a comment to the funding question and will update this story when there is a response.
