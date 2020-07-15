TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas has unveiled its back-to-school guidelines.
There are three scenarios to know: on-site, hybrid and remote learning.
If cases are low or on a steady decline, on-site learning is OK.
However, if cases are flat, hybrid learning is the go-to. In this scenario, students alternate showing up to class.
Finally, if cases spend 4-6 weeks on an incline, the state says everyone should be learning remote.
Reminder this is just guidance, not law.
Olathe Public Schools are dropping their final plan Friday, and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is set to address reopening schools Wednesday afternoon. KCTV5 News will carry that live at 3 p.m. on all our digital platforms as well as on-air.
