OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – District officials in Olathe announced Wednesday that elementary students would start the school year under a hybrid model with older students learning remotely.
The district cited the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment announcement from Tuesday that the county is still in the “red” gating category due to continued spread of the coronavirus as a major factor in the decision.
Under the district’s plan for younger students, half of the students would attend in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday with the rest of the week being virtual instruction. The other half of students would be virtual Monday through Wednesday, wrapping up the week in the school building.
Parents would still have the choice to have virtual only learning for students, and school officials said that students under the hybrid model would still have daily contact with teachers on the days they are not physically in a school.
For older students, district officials said they would reevaluate the data again on September 22 to determine if they can resume in-person classes. Activities and athletic events will also be evaluated on a week-to-week basis by school officials to determine safety.
More details can be found on the district website at OlatheSchools.org.
