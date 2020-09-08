OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Parents and students are hoping for the best as students head back to school Tuesday, including those families in Olathe, where the district will start the year with a mix of online and in-person classes.

Only half of the students who attend Pleasant Ridge Elementary and the other elementary schools in the district will head inside Tuesday under the hybrid plan.

Under the district’s plan, 50 percent of the students receiving in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays. All students will be remote on Wednesdays so the schools can be deep cleaned, then the other half of students will be in-person Thursdays and Fridays.

When it comes to in-person classes, masks will be required by students and staff throughout the day and also on school buses. There will also be social distancing in classrooms, and they’re limiting the share of supplies and classroom items.

As for Olathe middle and high school students – they’ll be completely online.

Students will get daily instruction, attendance will be taken each day and daily assignments will be given, turned in and graded.

The district did issue devices for all students whom are participating in remote learning, and the Olathe Board of Education recently approved fall sports and activities at the high school level.

Even if Olathe moves to a hybrid or in-person learning environment, football players will be required to attend classes remotely.

The district will re-evaluate the situation on September 22 to see if in-person is possible based on information from the Johnson County Health Department.