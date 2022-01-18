OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- As the number of people who are testing positive for COVID-19 keeps rising, many experts say the peak of the Omicron variants could still be weeks away. Staff shortages because of COVID infection is the reason why a few school districts in the metro shut down on Tuesday and Wednesday, including Olathe Public Schools.
The district is working with families to offer testing, but offering appointments to meet the demand is proving challenging.
Over the weekend, the district had an additional 70 teachers test positive for COVID. Last week, the district hit a peak with more than 1,500 staff positive with COVID and nearly 800 students.
Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, the district has been offering testing through MAWD Pathology. The program was made possible through a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Superintendent Dr. Brent Yeager says the district has been lucky to have enough tests at a time when tests for COVID are still limited.
The week, before the district started winter break, the number of tests administered hit a peak for the first semester at roughly 700. Just last week, they broke the record again with more than 3,000 tests administered. The test site is reporting a 30.78% positivity rate.
“We can't even provide enough appointments to get it all done. There's, you know, more and more requests than we even have the ability to provide tests,” said Dr. Yeager.
Alyssa Chaney is the mother of a 7-year-old who started first grade at Sunny Side Elementary School this semester after the family moved to the Olathe Public Schools district. Chaney is one of the hundreds of families in the district who are dealing with COVID right now after testing positive last Thursday.
“With me not being able to isolate away from him, he’s going to have to go five days after the last day after I have symptoms,” explained Chaney.
The district is planning to welcome students and staff back to class on Thursday.
In a statement, the district spokesperson said, “The district continues to monitor numbers and will share any updates with the community as they are available. If no updates are shared, families should assume school is on as scheduled for Thursday.”
