OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Consistency has been a priority for district leaders, including Olathe Public Schools which is still working to finalize its reopening plan.
They’ve tried to not release plans only to have to walk them back. They’re even working to finish up the 2019-2020 school year
This weekend, Olathe seniors are finally having in-person graduation ceremonies.
Olathe teamed up with De Soto, Shawnee Mission, Gardner-Edgerton and Spring Hill to send a letter to the Kansas State Board of Education.
It asks state representatives to address the issue of COVID-19 as a community out of concern for students, and especially staff health -- saying the extra time is needed to prep buildings with PPE and teachers with new instruction methods.
The superintendents say, “given the complexity of these issues and the scope of the work that we have to do, it is critical we have the time needed to ensure a successful start to the school year.”
Olathe Public Schools Superintendent John Allison was in favor of the order to keep schools closed until after Labor Day. He has acknowledged that parents are frustrated.
Registration for the school year is still delayed. Allison says answers are coming but the district needed clear direction from the state first.
Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley and Kansas City, Kansas schools have all announced they will not have in-person classes until after Sept. 8.
Last week, the board said families in most districts should be able to choose between in-person and virtual learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.