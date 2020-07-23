OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe School District is joining the growing list of districts that will start their school year after Labor Day. Olathe’s first day of school will be Sept. 8.
Families will have to make an important decision soon. Each will be asked to choose if they want their students to be enrolled in remote or in-person learning for the entire semester.
Online registration will begin Monday. Parents must make their choice by Aug. 3.
Parents will need to make their selection online using a desktop computer and their ParentVUE account. It’s unclear if students enrolled in in-person learning will be in a classroom on the first day of school on Sept. 8.
“It’s too early to tell, as quickly as things are changing,” said John Allison, Olathe Schools Superintendent. “Our intent is we will start with those students who selected remote going remote, and those that want to come onto campus will be at school.”
“We are all doing the best we can trying to pick between some pretty terrible options for this upcoming school year,” said Joe Beveridge, Olathe Board of Education President. “It’s absolutely going to be a difficult school year for us.”
School district leaders are still finalizing protocols for temperature checks before students enter their schools. If a student tests positive for COVID-19, the case will be reported to the local health department for contract tracing to determine if the student was exposed at school or in another environment.
“As long as everyone is masking, it will not result in a quarantine for every single case,” said Sharon Morris, Olathe Schools Director of Health Services. “Ten years and younger, so elementary students, seem to be at this point significantly less infectious than adults and older children.”
Parents are encouraged to register for in-person or remote learning as early as possible to allow the district to properly staff for daily instruction for both types of learning environments.
“We’d love to have as much normalcy as possible,” said Allison. “I don’t know that’s realistic where we are, but a lot can change in the next month or so.”
Parents can change their learning environment selection at the semester break.
The full school year calendar is not yet finalized. It will be presented to the Board of Education on Aug. 6.
Click here to read “Return to School 2020” on the Olathe Schools website.
