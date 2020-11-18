Olathe School District
Olathe School District Facebook page

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Middle and high school students in the Olathe School District will move to remote learning after Thanksgiving break as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Beginning November 30, all middle and high school students will return to remote learning and will continue in remote learning through the end of the semester, December 18.

Elementary students will continue in-person, full-time learning, the district said.

“We continue to see schools doing an excellent job of mitigating risk through social distancing, wearing masks and encouraging proper hygiene in our buildings. While school case numbers are less than the general community numbers, unmitigated community spread is having an impact on our schools. With rising community spread and the number of staff members in quarantine, it is becoming more challenging to operate our buildings. Even with the incredible efforts of all of our staff and students, this remains a challenge,” the district said.

The district announced important things to note:

  • Activities and athletics will continue for middle and high school on a voluntary basis, with mitigating strategies in place.
  • Food Services will still offer drive up meal options for students. Read information about drive-up options.
  • For middle and high school students with disabilities who have a Temporary Learning Plan developed, we will be following the schedule that was in place prior to the Hybrid Learning Model. In some cases, these students will come to the building for special education and/or related services. Your special services case manager will be in touch to confirm these plans with your family.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.