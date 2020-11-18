OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Middle and high school students in the Olathe School District will move to remote learning after Thanksgiving break as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
Beginning November 30, all middle and high school students will return to remote learning and will continue in remote learning through the end of the semester, December 18.
NEWS: Middle and high school students will transition to remote learning after Thanksgiving. For more information, visit: https://t.co/RIYmuFG3fV pic.twitter.com/SXWoFS5ugg— Olathe Public Schools (@olatheschools) November 18, 2020
Elementary students will continue in-person, full-time learning, the district said.
“We continue to see schools doing an excellent job of mitigating risk through social distancing, wearing masks and encouraging proper hygiene in our buildings. While school case numbers are less than the general community numbers, unmitigated community spread is having an impact on our schools. With rising community spread and the number of staff members in quarantine, it is becoming more challenging to operate our buildings. Even with the incredible efforts of all of our staff and students, this remains a challenge,” the district said.
The district announced important things to note:
- Activities and athletics will continue for middle and high school on a voluntary basis, with mitigating strategies in place.
- Food Services will still offer drive up meal options for students. Read information about drive-up options.
- For middle and high school students with disabilities who have a Temporary Learning Plan developed, we will be following the schedule that was in place prior to the Hybrid Learning Model. In some cases, these students will come to the building for special education and/or related services. Your special services case manager will be in touch to confirm these plans with your family.
