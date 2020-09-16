OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Elementary and early education students at Olathe Public Schools will be returning to full-time in-person classes before the end of the month, the district said Wednesday.
In a letter to parents, district officials said that the five-day in-school learning will start on September 28.
The change applies to students who were registered for in-person learning and will not affect those students who opted for the remote learning option. Those students will remain in remote classes through the rest of the semester.
The returning students will still be following safety guidelines including wearing masks, regularly washing hands and social distancing as much as possible.
District officials are still evaluating changes for middle and high school students and will provide more information on those plans for return during the October 1 school board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.