OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Board of Education voted Thursday night to require masks for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The vote was 4-2 and expanded on Thursday's decision made by the Johnson County Board of Commissioners.
Board members will review the decision each month.
Following the vote, members of the crowd express anger. One resident shouted, "You're all being recalled!"
