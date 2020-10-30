KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Oak Park High School has canceled the rest of their football season.
The decision comes after a member of the program tested positive for the virus.
Here is the statement from North Kansas City Schools:
"North Kansas City Schools is committed to providing a safe learning environment with opportunities for student engagement via activities and athletics. We regret to announce the cancellation of the remaining 2020 varsity football season for Oak Park High School. The district was made aware that a member of the football program tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was conducted and those deemed exposed were asked to stay home for 14 days, per our district protocol. The district was later made aware that four additional members of the program staying home have now been presumed positive as a result of their exposure. Out of an abundance of caution, in addition to the varsity cancellation, the freshman football game against Smithville tonight was also cancelled to ensure the well-being of all students.
We are disappointed the Northmen’s football season ends in this manner, but are proud of the teamwork and accomplishments made by the players and coaches.
The safety and well-being of the entire school community and their families is a top priority. North Kansas City Schools has implemented extensive safety protocols throughout the district and is dedicated to protecting the health of those we serve."
