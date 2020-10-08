KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Due to multiple COVID-19 cases and exposures, Oak Grove Elementary in Kansas City, Kansas is temporarily transitioning to virtual learning through Oct. 19.
The transition begins on Friday, Oct. 9.
The latest exposures happened on Oct. 5.
There have been seven confirmed cases so far -- three staff members and four students. More than 100 students have been exposed to COVID-19 at the school.
Students will return to in-person learning on Oct. 20 or 14 days after the most recent known exposure.
“This serves as a reminder of both the importance of contact tracing and of partnerships to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19. I’m incredibly proud of the hard work of our contact tracers and Epidemiologists during this unprecedented pandemic, and it’s amazing to see our school nurses and education leaders working closely with public health experts to protect our community,” said Dr. Allen Greiner, Chief Medical Officer with the Unified Government Public Health Department .
