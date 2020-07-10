NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — More than 900 metro area students wrapped up their first week of in-person school since March on Friday.
Elementary students in the North Kansas City School district had their first week of face-to-face learning this week after a month of virtual summer school classes in June.
District officials noted that the first week of in-class learning since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March was positive, with teachers and students excited to be back in the classroom.
The school district worked with the CDC and the Clay County Health Department to develop safety guidelines for the return to class in order to make sure students and faculty remained healthy.
Some of the changes the district implemented include mandatory masks, limited class enrollment to allow for social distancing and increased cleaning and disinfecting. Students also at lunch at their desks and everyone had daily wellness checks.
In addition to the summer school program, the district’s two extended-calendar elementary schools, Winnwood and Crestview, will resume classes on Monday with faculty and students following the guidelines the district set for its summer school program. Both schools are also offering virtual learning options for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.