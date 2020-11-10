KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - In a letter to parents the North Kansas City School District says it is sharing concern about the current number of positive cases at several school sites.
The letter from Superintendent Dr. Dan Clemens says the district will follow Clay County Health Department Guidance on the decision to temporarily close a school.
That involves three data points:
Case rate over a 14-day span
The slope of the trend line representing cases
School rate of positive cases versus community rate of positive cases.
The letter goes on to say "In addition to the challenge of positive cases, we are seeing our substitute pool of nearly 600 individuals and our Transportation department of 200 employees being stressed to a breaking point. Individuals who come to school symptomatic and later test positive are causing many people: teachers, substitutes, school personnel and bus drivers, to stay home a minimum of 14 days."
It encourages everyone to wear a mask, and to stay home if they're sick so the district can avoid a shift to completely virtual learning.
You read the letter in full below:
