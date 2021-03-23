KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- North Kansas City Schools staff says it’s time to give students an upgrade from a 69-year-old building in the Northland.
The brand new Davidson Elementary school will go in right behind the existing school and cost $26 million.
Funding for the building comes from a bond issue passed in June. It will bring the capacity up from 400 to 700 students.
A key point in the interior design is collaborative work spaces that will feature murals of civil rights leaders the school calls “barrier breakers.”
Davidson Elementary is in the top 10 most diverse elementary schools in the state. They say there are about 25 different languages spoken in students’ homes.
Davidson Elementary principal Andrea Stauch says diversity won’t just be on the walls, but celebrated in classes too.
“It begins with having conversations about hard issues and not shying away from them and then helping staff reflect on their own beliefs and practices and then watching that go into the classrooms," Stauch said.
She said adding hundreds of students is not likely to skew the cultural makeup of the student body.
“This is a community neighborhood so the communities that choose to live here are diverse in nature, and it’s home,” Stauch said. “If anything, our diversity will increase and that’s beautiful.”
In addition to the new elementary school, the bond issue will pay for new stadiums for high schools and new playground equipment for other elementary schools.
Stauch said she believes the money is allocated where it is needed most.
“I don’t think it has to be one project where somebody has to lose when you’re working with kids. Our superintendent and board really think of all the kids in North Kansas City and this was the most equitable way to spend that bond money,” she said.
Stauch told KCTV5 students have outgrown the space within the current building and she is ready to provide the technology students need to learn in the 2020s.
The groundbreaking ceremony for Davidson Elementary is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday. The building will open in 2023.
