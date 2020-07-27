OLATHE KS, (KCTV) -- School boards in Kansas are working to finalize reopening plans just a few weeks before the first day of class.
There’s a series of important school board meetings happening Monday night.
Gardner-Edgerton, Piper, Shawnee Mission, Tonganoxie and De Soto schools will all discuss how to bring back students safely.
De Soto School District
Before De Soto board members made their big calls, they asked parents to weigh in. Comments are welcome Monday night, as long as they’re submitted to the board by noon. De Soto is also asking parents to fill out a survey to gauge interest in remote learning.
Districts are trying to prepare how many staff members they will need to assign to cover online classes.
De Soto released its “coming back together plan” last week. It says masks will be worn in all shared spaces and there won’t be any field trips or large gatherings of students.
The district says the plan is fluid and subject to change based on guidance from the johnson county health department. Click here to watch live.
Tonganoxie School District
Tonganoxie School District will reveal their reopening plans in its entirety.
In a note to parents, the superintendent says Tonganoxie has a rough draft.
He says it has taken until the last week in July to put it together because health outlooks and safety recommendations change often and administration wanted to put out all of the plan at once.
Tonganoxie, like many schools in Kansas, waited until they had final word from the State Board of Education.
On Monday, the administrative team will explain the reopening process and answer questions from the Tonganoxie school board.
The purpose of Monday night’s meeting is to review the plan. They are not expecting to approve it just yet. At this point, Tonganoxie still plans to return in August.
There’s currently a parent survey out to understand how families want to see the 2020-2021 year go. Click here to watch live.
Shawnee Mission School District
At the Shawnee Mission School District headquarters, we’re expecting less of a debate and more of a final word on when students come back to class.
The school board is voting on its start date and more specifics of the 2020-2021 school year calendar.
Last Wednesday, KCTV5 News told you district leaders intend to return after Labor Day. On Monday, board members will review those proposed changes.
Superintendent Mike Fulton said they announced the intent to delay the opening of schools before it was finalized because he wanted to let families know the generalities.
Fulton also said feedback from staff, students and parents is essential in creating the plans. Click here to watch live.
Piper School District
The Piper School District is releasing its return to learning plan at a special board meeting at p.m. Monday.
According to the district’s Facebook page, the calendar committee is proposing a start date of Sept. 9.
Piper recently put out a survey to parents to gauge interest for remote learning.
Public comment is welcome at the meeting. Click here to watch live.
Gardner-Edgerton School District
Gardner-Edgerton will also hear from parents at its socially-distant in-person meeting
As of now, the district is still tentatively scheduled to start in August.
Families will know more specifics about gardner’s reopening plan at tonight’s regularly scheduled board meeting. Click here to watch live.
