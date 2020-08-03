KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Last week, KCTV5 News told you about Kansas’ plan to move forward with school sports and activities this Fall. Now, Missouri is considering if it should delay the start of programs throughout the Show-Me state.
People are back on the diamond and parents are warming up to the idea of a more familiar end to summer.
“I feel comfortable, but I just kind of feel like it’s our norm too and it’s something helping him out and about,” mother Heather Stout said.
Some schools in Kansas City, like Kipp Academy where Tonya Gresham is a teacher and coach, have already put off sports until 2021.
“As long as we get to have some sort of season, I’m okay with it,” Kipp Academy Volleyball Coach Tonya Gresham said.
Gresham is putting safety before back-to-back conference wins.
2020 is adding extra pressure on the start of the Fall activity season, including when and how it happens.
“We haven’t really eliminated anything. All things are still on the table,” MSHSAA Communications Director Jason West said
The Missouri State High School Activities Association has some big decisions to make in the next week or so. As it stands right now, practices will begin on August 10th and the Fall season begins on August 28th.
All that could change at the next MSHSAA board meeting, but they haven’t set a date yet. When they do meet, activities could have some curveballs headed their way.
“The rationale is if it’s not safe to come have in-person learning, it’s not safe to come together and have in-person practices or competitions,” West said.
MSHSAA says this could come down to a district-by district analysis. The association is getting ideas from across the country, but says the decision made by the Kansas Board doesn’t change their conversations.
“What works in Kansas, what works in Illinois, what works in Iowa may not work for the whole state of Missouri,” West said
“My son is really active. He does all those sports, so I like that to be part of his school activity and his school experience. So, I would like for that to continue, but with caution and making smart choices,” Stout said.
The next MSHSAA meeting will run through the lineup of ideas for a safe return.
