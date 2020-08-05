COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) – High schools in Missouri weighing their options on returning to in-person classes have something new to consider in terms of activities and sports.

The Board of Governors with the Missouri State High School Activities Association decided Tuesday to allow schools not meeting in-person to still participate in MSHSAA activities, including fall sports.

The group said that many schools had appealed to the board to allow for students to be able participate in events even if they were taking classes virtually.

MSHSAA officials also said the group will allow for virtual competitions in some activities.

Additionally, officials said that they are pushing the release date for schools Class and District assignments from Friday, August 21, to Friday, September 18. Schools also now have until September 11 to determine if they will have a team able to participate in postseason activities.

The delay in announcing class and district assignments means that some schools could be a couple of weeks into their fall sports seasons before they know which teams they would be competing against for playoff spots.

MSHSAA will also allow for changes to pre-season “jamboree” rules and change the requirement for the number of games students must participate in so they would be eligible for playoff activities due to the fluid nature of schedules this fall.

Late last month, officials in Kansas determined their fall high school sports would go on as planned without delay over coronavirus concerns.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.