PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) - A lot of parents are choosing to take the homeschool route. It avoids the uncertainty of all the changes school districts are going through and technology issues. There are a lot of local homeschooling support groups so parents don’t have to navigate it on their own.
The sanctuary at Manna Fellowship Church turns into a school a few days a week. Latricia Hess and Emily Ford run a homeschool co-op there.
One program offers two days of in school teaching with parents finishing lessons at home, and another program simply provides extra curriculars, while parents choose their own academic curriculum.
“So we’re doing all those extra classes. PE, music, art, science labs. Things to keep learning active and fun and meaningful,” Discovery Homeschool Academy Director Latricia Hess said.
Hess says there’s now a waiting list for families to join the co-op.
“We’ve had a big flood of calls. Unfortunately, we’re not able to handle everybody,” Hess said.
“There have been a lot of people who said, oh I’ve been so scared to take the jump. I thought of this, I have researched, but I’ve just been scared to take a leap. And I haven’t had the confidence in myself,” Discovery Homeschool Academy Assistant Director Emily Ford said.
Ragen Dennis enrolled her kindergartener and first grader.
“Mainly because of all these COVID changes,” Dennis said.
Her daughter was in a Christian private school last year and switching to virtual learning was hard. So they started looking into homeschooling.
“There’s so many options for homeschool. It was pretty overwhelming when we initially were just going to do it all ourselves,” Dennis said.
Even Tuesday, calls were coming in from parents interested in switching to homeschool. They wanted to throw in the towel after just one day of virtual learning through a public school.
“And they were expressing frustration that they already had this morning with getting online and I guess the system was down at one point,” Manna Fellowship Church Pastor Rick Friesen said.
Though this program is full, there are plenty of other options out there for parents to homeschool. Homeschool.com is a free online resource for families to start homeschooling, they’ve seen a 300% increase in clicks to their website.
