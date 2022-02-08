JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri school districts are growing more and more concerned as the deadline for state legislators to release pandemic relief money is getting closer and closer.
“Forty-nine states. OK, it’s our turn,” said Hickman Mills Superintendent Yaw Obeng.
Missouri is the only state that has not released pandemic relief funding to their schools.
It's an amount of $1.95 billion that would be spread across the state, varying in quantity based on district size.
For the Hickman Mills School District, they would possibly receive more than $26 million.
“There are opportunities to diminish the Covid slide -- I call it -- because of the learning loss, giving teachers incentives to have extra programs for students,” said Obeng.
That's in addition to funding infrastructure projects, to help improve the overall environment for teachers, staff and students.
Hickman Mills is not alone. Many of the districts around the state have plans for the money and have already received approval by the State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“With this delay, whether we are going to receive the funds, when we are going to receive the funds -- hurts us,” said Obeng.
Many districts are now sounding the alarm. One Kansas City Public School official took to Twitter saying, “KCPS stands to lose 64 million dollars if funds are returned to the feds”.
Independence would miss out on $34 million and North Kansas City more than $20 million.
The $1.95 billion in funding is only allocated for school use, so if it isn’t given to the schools then it won’t get used. That is why school leaders are shocked there’s a hold up.
“There has to be something behind this. I’m not quite sure, but I hope that the legislators are having conversations and understand that it’s money that is needed. It’s allocated for our students. It’s going to help everyone,” said Obeng.
Currently the deadline for legislators is March 24. School leaders are asking the community to reach out to their legislators to make them aware of the need for this money.
