KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Friday is the start of Missouri’s tax-free weekend, one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year outside of the holidays.
Brands are still working to recover from the losses they incurred last year, so back-to-school or Labor Day deals may not be as generous.
The National Retail Federation estimates families with K-12 students will spend an average of $59 more than they did last year.
The two most costly and in-demand categories are electronics and clothing. College students surveyed also say they’re spending more on personal computers and dorm furnishings.
Total spending, nationwide, is expected to reach a record high of $37.1 billion.
Experts say it’s time to start crossing items off the school supply list if having choices is important to you. They aren’t saying pencils are this season’s toilet-paper-level hot commodity, but shoppers may have fewer options.
Suppliers are working hard to keep stocks of sneakers, backpacks and lunchboxes. Retailers attribute this to more districts across the country moving back to in-person learning.
There are also tight inventory levels and shipping delays nationwide. Just like last year, electronics and learning from home supplies will be in high demand as some continue remote learning and others prepare for the possibility of more quarantines.
Overall, experts say be prepared to not get your first pick of items if you wait to shop.
According to Deloitte’s 2021 back-to-school survey, 59% of shoppers began their search for supplies in July, up from 45% last year.
