KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The governor has a very narrow focus for what he wants that special legislative session to address. But in the meeting, he spoke about other issues he wants to tackle in the regular session that will also target violent crime.

There are six items on the agenda for the special session that will start next week.

Modifying endangering the welfare of a child law for people who encourage children to commit gun crimes.

Creating a pre-trial witness protection fund.

Making certain witness statement admissible in court that aren’t allowed now.

Requiring courts to determine if a juvenile should be charged as adult for certain gun crimes.

Increasing penalties for people who give guns to minors.

Getting rid of the residency requirement for St. Louis police, so they can hire more officers.

Kansas City had its 106th homicide of the year in the case of the woman walking with a baby.

Governor Parson says the items on his special session agenda are things the legislature can pass quickly and will have an immediate impact on law enforcement’s ability to fight violent crime.

“When a person can’t walk down the street safely and they have to worry every time they walk out the door if somebody is going to shoot and kill them, there’s lots of problems mixed in with that that we have to address,” Governor Parson said.

The governor mentioned mental health as a priority he wants to address in regular session as a component of addressing violent crime long term.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said the governor also spoke about early childhood education as a priority in the private meeting he sat in with law enforcement and legislators.

Governor Parson made comments to a radio show over the weekend about kids going back to school and getting COVID-19.

“These kids have got to get back to school and if they do get the coronavirus, which they will, and they will when they go to school, they’re not going to the hospitals, they’re going to go home and they’re going to get over it,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said.

KCTV5 News ask Governor Parson about his comment regarding schools re-opening, he said that comment was taken out of context and he’s been getting attacked for it.

He wants to urge school systems to take into consideration what children will be missing out on if online learning continues. He made the point that a lot of children in poverty rely on school for meals and children are missing chances to make pleas for help to teachers.

The governor says the state is using money from the Federal Cares Act to ensure schools are able to safely re-open.

“I would never in my life want to take the kids or teachers and put them in there in a terrible situation. But I do think you have to weigh out the science of this and where you go with this,” Governor Parson said. “I do think right now it’s important if we can get kids back to school safely, if we can protect them and protect their administration, and take all of our resources which we are trying to help with the schools run safely, it’s important these kids go to school.”

Parson did say if Kansas City Public Health officials decide it’s not safe for in-person learning to continue, then so be it.

The Trump Administration has been advocating for schools to re-open for weeks, the Washington Post is reporting that a GOP coronavirus proposal would tie school funding to classroom re-openings.