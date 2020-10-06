OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Olathe Public Schools will bring back older kids with a hybrid learning schedule.
Olathe Public School said they are now in the Yellow Zone of the gating matrix which means that middle and high school students may now return to school in a hybrid format.
“Middle school in-person students will return to in-person learning in a hybrid learning environment beginning on Monday, Oct. 19. Hybrid learning only applies to middle school families who chose in-person learning at registration. Remote students will continue the same schedule they have been following. The remote learning model for middle school will not change,” the district said.
Middle school students will be divided into two groups and go to school every other day.
High school students will also return to in-person learning in a hybrid learning environment starting on Monday, Oct. 19.
High school students will also be split into two groups, but one half will attend classes in the morning, the other half will go in the afternoon.
