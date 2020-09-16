KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Most schools in the Kansas City metro have now been back in session for a week, and while many students are glad to be back in class, there have been COVID-19 issues at schools.
KCTV5 News checked in with a number of schools across the Metro, and out of the schools which responded, Blue Valley has had the most cases with 40. That includes summer school numbers.
The Raymore-Peculiar district has also seen double-digits in cases with 16, while the Blue Springs School District has had six positive COVID-19 cases out of 11,233 in-person tests of students and staff. North Kansas City and De Soto have each had one case.
Other school districts such as Kansas City Public Schools, Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, Shawnee Mission, Lee’s Summit and Independence did not respond with numbers in time for this story.
Several schools are launching online dashboards that track the number of cases in order to keep communication up with the public.
