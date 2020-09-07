KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Heading back to school can be nerve-racking enough for children, and with the added struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic, it can bring more anxiety.

Last May, a Gallup poll found 29 percent of parents surveyed said their child’s emotional, and mental health is suffering because of social distancing and closures.

Experts echo the Gallop poll, saying guidance counselors reported kids last spring feeling isolated and stressed. And this year, with so many more unknowns, health professionals say additional anxiety could likely develop.

Experts say kids with a better understanding of the virus are likely to be impacted more than younger children. However, health professionals say any child with pre-existing anxiety will likely see it worsen despite their age.

For younger children, since they’ve been home far more often with family, they could also struggle more with separation anxiety.

Pediatric mental health experts at St. Luke’s Hospital advise that there are signs of anxiety for parents to watch for in their children, including mood changes, infant like behavior, difficulty sleeping and a reduction in appetite.

Because so much is out of a child’s control with this pandemic and school year, experts say it’s important for parents to focus on what can be controlled and how they can help.

They say it’s okay for kids to take the stresses of COVID-19 seriously, but it’s when it turns into a great level of anxiety and nervousness that parents need to focus on supporting them.

Mental health officials at St. Luke’s also note that it’s important to not drill kids on safety guidelines for COVID-19, advising it is fine to be stern about the seriousness of it, but don’t over repeat.

Parents should also reassure children about what teachers and faculty are doing to keep them as safe as possible at school, and if kids are learning in isolation, they should have a set routine each day and keep them busy.

Experts also say it’s important for parents to not feel pressured to fix the problem in the moment, saying if they’re not sure how to support their child right then, say “Thank you for sharing,” and keep it simple.

Another thought from the experts at St. Luke’s is that depending on how high parents' anxiety is, it could also be a major factor, so it's important for parents to calm their fears in order to cope with their children's.