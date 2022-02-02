KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mayor Quinton Lucas' office has confirmed that he is planning to introduce an ordinance to extend the mask order for schools.
His office confirmed that this will be introduced on Thursday.
In order to align with Johnson County, it would go until Feb. 17.
The current order, which requires masks in K-12 schools, is set to expire on Thursday, Feb 3.
