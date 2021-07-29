NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Starting Monday, Aug. 2, masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors inside all North Kansas City schools.
According to a release from NKC Schools, this applies regardless of vaccination status.
"If your child is currently attending one of our year-round schools, summer Adventure Club programming or other indoor activities, please plan to send them to school each day with a mask to wear indoors," the release from NKC Schools continues. "A back-up mask is also highly recommended. Additionally, masks are still required on buses at all times due to a federal mandate."
"NKC Schools remains in close contact with our partners at both the Clay County and Kansas City Health Departments just as we’ve been all summer," it says. "We will continue to collaborate with local health partners to determine any other changes to COVID-19 mitigation practices before the school year begins August 23."
Additionally, a statement from Mayor Bryant DeLong was sent to the media on Thursday that said he intends to issue a mask order for North Kansas City. When exactly that announcement can be expected is not yet known.
The statement from his office said:
"There is no doubt that COVID-19 is yet again posing a significant health risk to our region and community. Based on updated CDC guidance as well as the increasing hospitalizations in the region it is my intent to issue a new mask order in NKC. More information will be shared soon, but our regulations will closely match Kansas City, Missouri’s reinstated order."
