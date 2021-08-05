OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Masks could soon be required in Johnson County, Kansas schools.
The health directive on the agenda Thursday for the board of commissioners only specifies masks for kindergarten through sixth grade. It’s aimed at protecting those younger than 12 who are not eligible to get the vaccine.
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment reports cases are quickly rising thanks to the Delta variant. Just two months ago, the area averaged 67 new cases per week. The number jumped to 163 cases at the end of June. As of last week, health officials detected more than 900 new COVID cases a week.
Johnson County also has a high vaccination rate with 57 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. County commissioners say that makes them hesitant to issue a county-wide mask requirement.
“I'm reluctant to place additional requirements on those who have been vaccinated to protect themselves and their community,” Chairman Ed Eilert said.
Community members have passionately shared their opinions on the idea of a mandate for weeks. If the mandate passes, school districts will have to change their mask policies quickly before classes start.
As of right now, the only school districts requiring masks are USD 232 and Shawnee Mission. Olathe, Blue Valley, Gardner Edgerton and Spring Hill strongly encourage face coverings, but they’re optional.
The proposed directive says if seventh and eighth graders share a building with sixth graders but can stay separate from them, the older students don’t have to wear a mask. If they can’t, then all students, faculty and staff must wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.