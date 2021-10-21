Coronavirus mask generic
Sebastian Condrea via Getty Images

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday night, the Lee's Summit Board of Education voted to extend the district's mask mandate.

The mandate was extended to Nov. 18, which is the date of the next board meeting in Lee's Summit.

The final vote was 6-1.

This will remain in place regardless of what happens with Jackson County's mask mandate in the meantime.

