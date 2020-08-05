SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) - The Shawnee Mission School District recently sent out a survey asking teachers whether they want to teach in person or virtually, and with that question came mixed views.
“There are anxieties for sure with myself and the risk that are involved,” Westridge Middle School teacher Kate Brewster said.
Brewster has been teaching for 21 years. She currently teaches science at Westridge Middle School in Overland Park.
“That’s something that kids have to experience sometimes to learn it so that aspect of it is really a challenge for us,” Brewster said.
Brewster is one of many teachers in the Shawnee Mission School District recently asked whether they want to teach in person or virtually.
“For me it was an easy thing to answer because I wanted to be in person,” Brewster said.
But not all teachers share that answer. A number of educators within the district have been posting on social media in hopes to teach virtually.
“We are going to try to give people their wishes, we probably won’t be able to satisfy everybody because the numbers just won’t magically balance out,” Shawnee Mission School District Chief Communications Officer David Smith said.
One concern many have about choosing virtual is the school district says, there is no guarantee that when you do return, you’ll be in the same building, or teach the same grade.
“If for example kids in one building more kids choose remote than in another building they might lose a teacher that would need to be transferred somewhere else,” Smith said.
A scenario that has many teachers feeling stuck, and one Brewster says is understandably tough.
“You have to live in your own comfort zone when it comes to the coronavirus,” Brewster said.
Brewster hopes through this all the community will continue to remain supportive of educators.
