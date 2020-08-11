OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - Social distancing, masks and hand washing, they will all be part of the coronavirus curriculum once school starts, but what about the air they breathe?

Monday night, the Shawnee Mission School Board approved spending $60,000 to buy new air filters for its HVAC system. It’s a more expensive, higher quality filter than they would normally buy, but it will capture about 60% more particles in the air.

“What we’re filtering out is particles in the air like droplets and trying to make sure that those things don’t pass through our air-conditioning system and get spread throughout buildings. I don’t think it’s perfect, but it does a better job than what we had previously,” David Smith with the Shawnee Mission School District said.

The Associated Press reports more than 40% of school districts need to upgrade or replace their HVAC systems in at least half of their schools.

The CDC recommends increasing circulation of outdoor air into the building as much as possible, including opening doors and windows and when possible, upgrading current ventilation systems.

KCTV5 News checked in with districts across the metro to see what they’re doing as well.

Olathe is adjusting its HVAC units to increase outside air ventilation and frequency. They are also replacing all of their filters.

Kansas City, Missouri says it’s putting in upgraded filters.

Blue Valley says their systems already meet the coronavirus guidelines.

Lee’s summit says while it isn’t making any changes to the current system, they’re making sure everything is up and running as it should be.

A spokesperson for the Lawrence Public School District says they are relying on upgrades from a few years ago to their HVAC system to keep the air clean.

Starting school in the middle of a pandemic presents a host of issues none of us have ever dealt with. Schools KCTV5 News talked to say they’re just doing what they know will help.

“There’s no one thing that we can do, but if we combine social distancing and wearing masks and better filtration, we feel like that gives us the best chance of keeping our students and staff safe,” Smith said.