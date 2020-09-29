BALDWIN CITY, KS (KCTV) - Some area school districts are struggling to find substitute teachers. One district may have to shut down for a while because they’re so short-staffed.
Baldwin City, USD 348 in Kansas is struggling. They’ve got a lot of staff quarantined due to coronavirus exposures, but only four substitutes. It’s a problem many schools that are having in-person learning are now facing.
“We’re on a threshold that whether we have cases or not in the district, we may get to a point where we have to shut down for a period of time,” Baldwin City USD 348 Superintendent Paul Dorathy said.
Dorathy sent a message to parents and staff Monday explaining the districts needs for substitutes.
“Right now a number of the substitutes we would normally count on are just not taking jobs, concerned for their own health,” Dorathy said.
And it’s not just substitutes for teachers, but for every role in a school system such as cooks, secretaries and bus drivers.
Many schools are posting substitute job openings online. Indeed.com has more than 80 for our area. De Soto’s Facebook page says they’re in, “dire need.”
It’s not just in Kansas. Platte City Schools in Missouri is short as well. So much so they increased substitute pay to try and entice people to apply.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says the substitute shortage actually started before the pandemic.
“Suddenly what was a rough problem got rougher. It got a whole lot more intense,” Missouri Department of Education Assistant Commissioner of Educator Quality Paul Katnik said.
In response, Missouri changed the requirements for who can get a substitute teaching license. Now if you don’t have 60 hours college credit, you can take a 20-hour course online.
In just one month, 1,300 people have started the process to get a license, but schools may still be in need.
“There was one district that was telling me they had 11 spots to fill in one day and they were able to fill three. So that’s like 27% of what they needed is what they got and so you’d have to get really creative if you were in administrator trying to figure out how that’s gonna work,” Katnik said.
Districts that are still in online learning only mode say they’re okay so far, but as with everything this year, they’re taking things day by day.
Substitute teachers in our area make anywhere from $80 to $120 a day. A lot of schools are looking right now.
For information on how to get licensed in Kansas, click here.
For Missouri, click here.
