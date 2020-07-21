KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A day of play and good books, it's Megan Huffman's hope for every child at the Rising Sun Learning Center. Many of her kids are school-age children, including her son whose summer Chinese learning program moved online this summer.
“We're working with 25 students from eight or nine districts and 5th grade levels,” Huffman said.
The child care industry faces a growing set of challenges as the school year begins. Huffman knows many families will rely on her team if schools go remote or part-time.
“I've been on pins and needles waiting on schools to hear from the different districts,” Huffman said.
The decisions schools make could heavily impact child care centers. Some feel like online learning may leave some kids behind.
“To assume we are going to pick up the slack is a huge concern for the child care industry,” Huffman said.
If multiple schools are alternating days, it could mean an ever-changing semester ahead.
“It's not what we're built for. It's not what we're equipped for,” Huffman said.
She worries about the health risks, too.
“They'll be with that group for two days a week and then here for three. That just cross contaminates your groups back and forth, back and forth every week,” Huffman said.
Then there are the decisions parents have to make.
“There are so many questions and so few answers,” parent Jozle Carlton said.
Carlton is balancing an infant son with her job and her daughter is supposed to start kindergarten.
“It's supposed to be a fun and an exciting experience and I don't think my daughter will have that,” Carlton said.
Huffman reached out to at least one district to express her concerns. She believes centers like hers should be part of the conversation.
“We're underrepresented in the places these decisions are being made. It's really affecting our industry,” Huffman said.
No matter what the fall brings, she's determined to provide days to all her kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.