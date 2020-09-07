SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission Park Monday afternoon was packed. In order to spend time on the beach or to rent a kayak or paddle board, you had to reserve a spot online first. Those were all filled up days ago. But a lot of people came out anyway.
Social distancing on the lake is easier than it is on shore, but luckily Shawnee Mission Park has a lot of space. And families found ways to safely enjoy the last day of summer.
“It feels like the longest summer ever to most moms,” Saxony Sullivan said enjoying the park.
Sullivan has a daughter with special needs and believes this inclusive playground is a safe spot for all her children to play.
“She’s at a higher risk for COVID or for anything for that matter. And so just this summer was too much chances to go anywhere or to put ourselves at risk for that,” Sullivan said.
7-year-old bff’s Charlie and Kimber will start school virtually Tuesday. They don’t mind not being in the classroom.
“Because we don’t wanna get coronavirus,” park attendee Charlie said.
But they also hope things go back to normal soon.
“I really wish that I could see a lot of my friends for my birthday because it’s October 10. It’s coming up and I don’t really get to see much of my friends this year,” Kimber said.
“Yes, but are you going to invite me?” Charlie questioned.
“Yes, because I’m around you so much if you had it I would already have it,” Kimber said.
For this family fishing far away from anyone else, Monday’s holiday doesn’t hold the same kind of anticipation.
Travis Furst chose to homeschool the kids this year.
“The exciting thing with homeschooling is we can take them to different places. We can kind of bring education more to life,” parent Travis Furst said.
He says parks like Shawnee Mission were a godsend for their family.
“Actually, a lot of the things that we usually do for the summer was canceled, like Deanna Rose. Not being able to do that, we would pretty much go there every day or every other day,” Furst said.
Park employees say this summer was the busiest they’ve ever had, and it has been difficult at times to enforce social distancing. But family’s like the Furst’s, they prove it can be done.
Park employees said they sold more permits for fishing and kayaking than they ever have. Monday of course was especially busy due to the holiday.
