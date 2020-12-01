KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - - As most schools in the metro have gone back to full-time virtual learning, it’s been clear there is a digital divide that leaves some families struggling more than others. In many parts of the world, however, it’s much worse.
Unbound began in Kansas City 39 years ago with a sponsorship model for families in developing countries who are living in extreme poverty. That’s currently defined as living on $2/day or less.
At a time when many people in the United States have been dealing with additional struggles of their own, Unbound has seen the opposite of what you might expect. Donors and sponsors have been more generous this year, making 2020 a record year for financial support. Much of that extra money is being used to bridge a digital divide for students struggling to stay on top of their schoolwork.
In KC, most school districts provide tablets or laptops to students to take home. For those who don’t have access to Wi-Fi, there are mobile hotspots. In some developing countries, many of those safety nets don’t exist.
“Schools are not providing equipment and they’re not providing the elements and technology that children need,” said Henry Flores, who works on the ground in Colombia.
He described a woman named Lidia, who lives near Medellín. She has three children learning remotely. The only device she has is one cell phone. The children take turns using the phone for assignments. She’s often up past midnight to accommodate them all.
Where Lidia lives, remote learning is simpler. Children get paper workbooks. They upload photos of completed assignments to text messaging apps and communicate with teachers that way. But there’s no Wi-Fi to be had. Lidia buys data cards as she can.
“An extra cell phone may not be the most important need. Data is. Once data is covered then you can think about the next step,” explained Flores. “Many of them have been saving to buy a low-level cell phone or a low-level tablet or use it to buy internet cards so they can have access to data.”
Unbound uses a sponsorship model with a personal savings account for each family to use in a way that best suits them. Each country, each region, each family has varying challenges.
“We want to make sure these kids can stay connected with education because it’s the best shot they have at a better future,” said Andrew Kling, Unbound’s community outreach director in Kansas City.
Kling says some sponsors have provided more than the usual to the families they sponsor. Others have contributed to special funds. For him, that response is a ray of hope, a sign that people who themselves are facing challenges related to the pandemic also know there are others across the globe who have it much worse.
“As bad as things are, as challenging as things are, we can still make an impact,” Kling concluded. “You don’t have to leave the city to change the world.”
Unbound’s disaster relief fund typically focuses on the fallout of things like hurricanes and mudslides. Now it is also being used to address the education challenges that COVID-19 brought. In 2020, they raised an additional $2 million for that fund.
A specific education fund that was the group’s focus on Giving Tuesday exceeded its goal of $150,000. That might not seem like much, but Kling points out that in the developing nations where their sponsored families live, the dollar goes a lot farther than it does in the United States.
