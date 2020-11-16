LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – Liberty High School said they are closing one classroom due to a possible coronavirus exposure.
Liberty High School said a multiple coronavirus exposure is a possibility in one of the school’s classrooms. They said the classroom will be closed for the next two days, November 16 and November 17, out of caution.
“We want to emphasize that this is only for one classroom at LHS. Please know that this occurred in a space in which the same students were confined to this space all day, meaning no additional students within our student body would have been exposed. If your child would have been affected by this situation, you would have been notified. At this time, we have no indication that additional classrooms, or our school, would need to make any transitions due to the pandemic. We will continue our learning from LHS, as normal, until further notice,” the school said.
