KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A local technology company is creating new designs to keep students safe on the bus.
Lenexa-based company Transportant modifies their technology to be more pandemic friendly.
Transportant CEO John Styers says he’s working with school districts around the Midwest to figure out what they need most.
“You know we’ve really looked at every angle we could to say, 'how can we help during this time? You’ve got this great technology in your school busses, now let’s repurpose it and make it work,'" he said.
Transportant usually designs and manufactures live-streaming cameras, WiFi for buses and GPS systems. The company also offers a key fob system to note when students get on and off the bus.
Now the key fobs can be used for contact tracing, and the WiFi can be turned into a mobile hotspot. Districts can then park the bus in an area where remote learners have connectivity issues.
Buses may also be used as a mobile classroom if a school does not have enough space to keep social distance.
Styers said the ideas come from the schools, and he is impressed with the ingenuity.
“They’re the ones that are using it. They’re the ones that know what it needs to do or what they think it could do,” he said. “We’ve really had to dial in and makes sure we have that line of communication with the customer and tell us what they need and how do we help.”
Styers said the company works with public schools in Lansing, Liberty, Leavenworth, Lee’s Summit and Topkea.
He claims Transportant is the only company that will install a PA system for schools to make announcements or safety reminders. He said when you pair that with the livestream cameras, issues can be addressed more efficiently than reviewing tapes on outdated systems.
“So now we’re not waiting and filling out forms and addressing it three days later, they can get on it. Plus if a principal comes on the PA system on a bus and says, ‘hey Johnny, you better put your mask on,’ you can be assured that all of the rest of the students hear it. It has an immediate impact and a lasting impact,” Styers said.
Districts may soon be able to install thermal cameras on buses, but the option is expensive.
