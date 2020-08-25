LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - Starting September 8, student’s Pre-K to grade 3 will be learning in person while the older kids will be all virtual.

Across the metro, large groups of parents have been vocal in pushing for sports and in person learning to start as soon as possible despite health departments advising otherwise.

Many point to social isolation and suicide, but Tuesday night one board member took issue with that.

“To pin this 120% increase in suicides on COVID is a reach,” Lee Summit Schools Board Member Mike Allen said.

“The facts really don’t care about how you feel. The facts are the facts,” Lee Summit Schools Board Member Megan Marshall said.

She was one of just two “no” votes, concerned about putting the youngest at risk while protecting the older kids.

Here’s a look at what the Eastern Jackson County Health Department recommends before sending any kids back to school and where we are right now.

On a 14-day average, they want a max of 200 cases per 100,000 people. They’re at 302.

For percent positive among those tested they want 10% or less. They’re at 16-1/2%.

Independence schools started Monday, not just in person but earlier than recommended. They sent KCTV5 News photos of kids spaced out and masked up.

Lee’s Summit’s notion of starting with the youngest was based on some research showing that age is less vulnerable to the virus and more vulnerable to falling behind academically.

“We also know we can keep those kids in small class sizes and be able to make sure they stick together throughout the entire school week,” Lee Summit Schools Board President Ryan Murdock said.

Whereas the older kids have to move from class to class through the halls of lockers.

The vote was 5-to-2.