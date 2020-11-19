LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday evening, the Lee's Summit School Board held a vote and has decided that Pre-K through 3rd grade students should also move to virtual learning.
They have decided that those students should be in virtual learning from Nov. 23 until Jan. 11.
On Tuesday night, the board had voted that students from 4th through 12th grade should be in virtual learning from Nov. 23 until the end of the semester.
Tonight's decision indicated they have changed their minds and decided that all students should be learning virtually.
The Lee’s Summit Board of Education voted Tuesday night to have some students return to virtual learning.
